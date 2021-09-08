Howard University Cancels Class Due to Cyberattack

Howard University canceled classes Tuesday after experiencing a ransomware cyberattack. University officials shut down campus networks Monday to “mitigate potential criminal activity” while the university investigates the attack.

“We are currently working with leading external forensic experts and law enforcement to fully investigate the incident and the impact. To date, there has been no evidence of personal information being accessed or exfiltrated; however, our investigation remains ongoing, and we continue to work toward clarifying the facts surrounding what happened and what information has been accessed,” Tashni-Ann Dubroy, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Anthony K. Wutoh, provost and chief academic officer, wrote in a statement.

Campus Wi-Fi will remain off-line until university officials “determine the best and safest path to stand it up,” according to the statement. It may take several days.

Enterprise Technology Services “and its partners have been working diligently to fully address this incident and restore operations as quickly as possible; but please consider that remediation, after an incident of this kind, is a long haul -- not an overnight solution,” the statement said.