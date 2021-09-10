Connecticut College Goes Online

Connecticut College has shifted all classes to remote after COVID-19 rates rose at the liberal arts college, NBC Connecticut reported.

Twenty students tested positive on Monday, and 34 tested positive Tuesday.

The dean of students, Victor Arcelus, told the college that contact tracing revealed that students who had contracted the virus had been socializing in cars, in friends’ rooms, at parties or in bars -- without wearing face masks. "If COVID is in the room when students are socializing, and if they are not wearing their masks, that can lead to increased spread. Based on the contact tracing that we have done -- we get the sense that this is how it spread to as many people as it did," Arcelus said.