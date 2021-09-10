SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Liberty U Nears 1,000 COVID-19 Cases This Semester
September 10, 2021
Liberty University is nearing 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 this semester, almost as many as it had during the entire fall 2020 semester.
The university has had 863 cases among students and 120 among faculty and staff members, for a total of 983, according to the Liberty dashboard.
Liberty has been in a campuswide quarantine that is currently scheduled to lift today. WDBJ News asked Liberty if there was any update on the quarantine and was told to ask Friday.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »