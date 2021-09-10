Liberty U Nears 1,000 COVID-19 Cases This Semester

Liberty University is nearing 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 this semester, almost as many as it had during the entire fall 2020 semester.

The university has had 863 cases among students and 120 among faculty and staff members, for a total of 983, according to the Liberty dashboard.

Liberty has been in a campuswide quarantine that is currently scheduled to lift today. WDBJ News asked Liberty if there was any update on the quarantine and was told to ask Friday.