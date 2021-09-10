Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Liberty U Nears 1,000 COVID-19 Cases This Semester

By

Scott Jaschik
September 10, 2021
 
 

Liberty University is nearing 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 this semester, almost as many as it had during the entire fall 2020 semester.

The university has had 863 cases among students and 120 among faculty and staff members, for a total of 983, according to the Liberty dashboard.

Liberty has been in a campuswide quarantine that is currently scheduled to lift today. WDBJ News asked Liberty if there was any update on the quarantine and was told to ask Friday.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

