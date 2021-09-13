Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Big 12 Gains Four More Universities

By

Scott Jaschik
September 13, 2021
 
 

The Big 12 Conference, which is losing the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma, is gaining four new members.

Brigham Young University, and the Universities of Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida will become the new members, The New York Times reported. Brigham Young  will join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023, while the other three programs will join the league no later than July 1, 2024.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Must Learn From Sports Figures About Mental Health
Buying Time With Outdoor Classrooms
What Gets Measured Gets Done

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Different Kind of Return
Reading ‘Always On’ and Thinking About Tech During the Pandemic
Memories of 9/11
Friday Fragments
3 Principles to Guide Nonprofit/For-Profit Partnerships
Living Through History

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 