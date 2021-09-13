SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Big 12 Gains Four More Universities
September 13, 2021
The Big 12 Conference, which is losing the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma, is gaining four new members.
Brigham Young University, and the Universities of Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida will become the new members, The New York Times reported. Brigham Young will join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023, while the other three programs will join the league no later than July 1, 2024.
