Penn State Professor Charged With Assaulting Student

W. Oliver Baker, an assistant professor of English and African American studies at Pennsylvania State University, faces misdemeanor charges -- and has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation -- for allegedly assaulting a student at a rally, The Centre Daily Times reported.

The student was at a rally of people opposed to a mask mandate or vaccine mandate. The professor was at a rally organized by the Coalition for a Just University, a faculty-based group that supports a vaccine mandate.

Baker's lawyer told the newspaper: "Unfortunately the criminal complaint filed in this matter by Penn State University Police contains a one-sided version of events that characterizes the alleged actions of Professor Baker without reference to the antagonistic, menacing and aggressive behavior of an individual who attended a peaceful rally with the express purpose of causing disruption. We look forward to the opportunity to present a full and complete picture of what transpired to the office of the District Attorney."