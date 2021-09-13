Print

Penn State Professor Charged With Assaulting Student

By

Scott Jaschik
September 13, 2021
 
 

W. Oliver Baker, an assistant professor of English and African American studies at Pennsylvania State University, faces misdemeanor charges -- and has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation -- for allegedly assaulting a student at a rally, The Centre Daily Times reported.

The student was at a rally of people opposed to a mask mandate or vaccine mandate. The professor was at a rally organized by the Coalition for a Just University, a faculty-based group that supports a vaccine mandate.

Baker's lawyer told the newspaper: "Unfortunately the criminal complaint filed in this matter by Penn State University Police contains a one-sided version of events that characterizes the alleged actions of Professor Baker without reference to the antagonistic, menacing and aggressive behavior of an individual who attended a peaceful rally with the express purpose of causing disruption. We look forward to the opportunity to present a full and complete picture of what transpired to the office of the District Attorney."

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

