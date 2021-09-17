Emory University Receives $7M Grant for New Law Center

Emory University received a $7 million grant to fund student success and access initiatives and establish the Emory University School of Law Center for Civil Rights and Social Justice, the private Georgia university announced Thursday.

Southern Company Foundation provided the grant, $5 million of which will be dedicated to the new law center. The gift is the largest ever to Emory Law, and one of the most significant donations to an academic center for civil rights and social justice in Georgia, according to a press release.

“I am grateful to Southern Company Foundation for this visionary investment,” Gregory Fenves, president of Emory, said in a statement. “By making this historic and timely gift to Emory University, they have sent a powerful message about our shared commitment to civil rights and social justice. This grant will provide our students and scholars with the resources to lead in their fields and make breakthroughs to serve communities in Georgia and across the nation.”