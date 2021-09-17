Former Georgetown Coach Agrees to Plead Guilty

Gordon Ernst, the former head coach of men and women’s tennis at Georgetown University, has agreed to plead guilty in connection with soliciting and accepting bribes to facilitate the admission of Georgetown applicants and failing to report a significant portion of those bribe payments on his federal income taxes. Specifically, he will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, three counts of federal programs bribery and one count of filing a false tax return. Under the plea agreement, the parties have agreed to a sentence of at least one year and up to four years in prison, two years of supervised release, and forfeiture of $3,435,053. Ernst solicited and received bribe payments from Varsity Blues mastermind Rick Singer and prospective Georgetown students to facilitate their admission to Georgetown as student athletes, which they were not.