Students Protest at Auburn After Reports of Sexual Assault

Students at Auburn University protested Tuesday night following three reports of sexual assault on campus in the last week, according to local television station CBS 42.

Auburn University Campus Safety sent out a campuswide statement earlier in the day via email saying a female student disclosed to police that she was raped last Friday night, Sept. 10, at a fraternity house. Another incident also occurred on the same day, according to another campus safety department statement that said a female student reported being forcibly touched by a stranger who jogged by her while on she was on her way to a campus dorm. Both incidents followed a statement, issued on Sept. 8, by campus safety that said a female student reported being raped and physically assaulted in an on-campus residential facility a week before.

During the protest, students circulated a petition asking the university to share more information about the fraternity named in the student’s allegation. As of Thursday evening, the petition had over 2,800 signatures. One student organizer of the protest told CBS 42 that about 500 people showed up. The station reported students held signs with statements such as “It shouldn’t be part of the college experience to experience sexual assault,” “Do better, Auburn” and “We believe you.” The same student organizer said the protest was inspired by protests at the University of Kansas this week and at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, in August, where hundreds of students protested outside fraternity houses.