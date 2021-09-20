Print

Academic Minute: War, What Is It Good For?

By

Doug Lederman
September 20, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Clifford F. Thies, professor of economics and finance at Shenandoah University, explores whether war is good or bad for the economy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

