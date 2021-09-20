Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Big Gifts for Wisconsin, Cornell

By

Scott Jaschik
September 20, 2021
 
 

The University of Wisconsin at Madison announced a commitment of $175 million for the School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences. The gift was $125 million from alumni John and Tashia Morgridge, of which $50 million was in the form of a one-to-one matching grant.

Cornell University announced a $50 million gift from alumni Peter and Stephanie Nolan for financial aid at the School of Hotel Administration, which will be named in their honor.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Privacy Opt-Out May Lead to Inequities
Simplify, Simplify
From the Office of the President…

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Asking Different Questions
Applying the Principles of Non-Profit/For-Profit Partnerships to Degree Programs
Friday Fragments
AI, Jobs and ‘Rule of the Robots’
A New Leader for Heterodox Academy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 