Big Gifts for Wisconsin, Cornell

The University of Wisconsin at Madison announced a commitment of $175 million for the School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences. The gift was $125 million from alumni John and Tashia Morgridge, of which $50 million was in the form of a one-to-one matching grant.

Cornell University announced a $50 million gift from alumni Peter and Stephanie Nolan for financial aid at the School of Hotel Administration, which will be named in their honor.