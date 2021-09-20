SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Big Gifts for Wisconsin, Cornell
September 20, 2021
The University of Wisconsin at Madison announced a commitment of $175 million for the School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences. The gift was $125 million from alumni John and Tashia Morgridge, of which $50 million was in the form of a one-to-one matching grant.
Cornell University announced a $50 million gift from alumni Peter and Stephanie Nolan for financial aid at the School of Hotel Administration, which will be named in their honor.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »