Northwestern Suspends Frats While Investigating Druggings
Northwestern University has temporarily suspended all fraternity-related activities, following reports that students were drugged without their consent at frat house gatherings.
Officials are investigating one instance of nonconsensual drugging on the Evanston campus Sept. 25 as well as similar incidents that allegedly occurred the previous day, according to a campus crime alert issued Saturday. Initial reports gave only the addresses of the alleged crime sites, but The Daily Northwestern identified them as the Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternities, which -- like all on-campus Greek houses -- are officially designated as “alcohol-free spaces.”
Thousands of students gathered outside the frat houses over the weekend, calling for an end to the Greek system. They held signs that read, “Say bye bye to AEPi and all frats” and “IFC enables rapists,” and chanted slogans such as “Silence is violence” and “How do you spell rapist? SAE,” The Daily Northwestern reported. Some threw eggs.
The university banned all fraternity social events, and chapter-sponsored recruitment activities are banned until at least Oct. 17, ABC reported.
