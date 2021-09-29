Print

$100M Gift for U of Alabama at Birmingham Medical School

Marjorie Valbrun
September 29, 2021
 
 

The University of Alabama at Birmingham announced two donations totaling $100 million to its School of Medicine on Tuesday.

A gift of $95 million was made by Dr. Marnix E. Heersink, who was described in a UAB press release as “a renowned eye surgeon, innovator and entrepreneur” and longtime supporter of the university. The UAB School of Medicine will now be named the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. Triton Health Systems donated $5 million to the medical school to “enhance” the larger gift, according to the release.

“The record gift is the single largest philanthropic commitment in university history,” the release said.

The donation will also fund the establishment of the Marnix E. Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation and the Mary Heersink Institute for Global Health and will also provide support for “endowed and outright funds for key initiatives of the School of Medicine,” according to the release.

