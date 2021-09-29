Judge Won’t Block Creighton Vaccine Mandate

A Nebraska judge has refused to block Creighton University’s requirement that all students get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.

Creighton was sued by some students who said the vaccine mandate would violate their religious views opposing abortion. But Creighton, a Roman Catholic institution, does not permit religious exemptions.

Judge Marlon Polk said he wouldn’t issue a temporary order blocking the vaccine mandate, and he doesn’t believe the students will prevail. His rationale is based on the fact that the students had signed a form promising to get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine was approved by regulators.