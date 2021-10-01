SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Saint Augustine’s Moves Online for a Week
October 1, 2021
Saint Augustine’s University will move to online classes for a week.
A letter to the historically Black campus from Christine Johnson McPhail, the president, said the move was “part of our ongoing efforts to protect the welfare of our campus community.”
She also announced other rules for the week: students must wear masks at all times, no visitors are allowed on campus and students may only be in their own residence halls.
