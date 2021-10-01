Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Saint Augustine’s Moves Online for a Week

By

Scott Jaschik
October 1, 2021
 
 

Saint Augustine’s University will move to online classes for a week.

A letter to the historically Black campus from Christine Johnson McPhail, the president, said the move was “part of our ongoing efforts to protect the welfare of our campus community.”

She also announced other rules for the week: students must wear masks at all times, no visitors are allowed on campus and students may only be in their own residence halls.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Neo-Nationalism and Universities’
Seizing First Impressions
Who Are the Students Struggling
With Online Learning?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
The Wisdom of ‘Staying Online’
Mantras that Can Strengthen Your Teaching
Saying the Right Thing
Lessons From a Decentralized State
Zooming From the Office

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 