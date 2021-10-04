Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Guilford, Facing COVID-19 Outbreak, Goes Online

By

Scott Jaschik
October 4, 2021
 
 

Guilford College, in North Carolina, is moving classes online this week because of COVID-19 outbreak. Jim Hood, the interim president, wrote the campus that the most recent testing showed "26 positive tests out of 244 tests completed, for a 10.65 percent positivity rate. The number of positive tests is much higher than we have seen on campus this semester." He also noted 18 positive cases among Guilford athletes. Students have been instructed not to travel.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Future of Higher Ed
Is Occurring at the Margins
‘Neo-Nationalism and Universities’
Seizing First Impressions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thinking About Advice
‘The Debt Trap’ as Motivation to Invest in Low-Cost/High-Quality Scaled Online Degree Programs
Friday Fragments
The Wisdom of ‘Staying Online’
Mantras That Can Strengthen Your Teaching

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 