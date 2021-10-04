Guilford, Facing COVID-19 Outbreak, Goes Online

Guilford College, in North Carolina, is moving classes online this week because of COVID-19 outbreak. Jim Hood, the interim president, wrote the campus that the most recent testing showed "26 positive tests out of 244 tests completed, for a 10.65 percent positivity rate. The number of positive tests is much higher than we have seen on campus this semester." He also noted 18 positive cases among Guilford athletes. Students have been instructed not to travel.