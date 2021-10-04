Print

St. Petersburg College Faculty Unionize

By

Scott Jaschik
October 4, 2021
 
 

Faculty members at St. Petersburg College voted 193-56 to establish a union, forming the 34th chapter of the United Faculty of Florida, The Tampa Bay Times reported. Leaders of the union campaign said faculty rights at the community college have eroded. In 2016, there was another attempt to unionize and the faculty rejected it.

 

 

