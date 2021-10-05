Print

SUNY Reports 98% Compliance With COVID Vaccine Policy

By

Elizabeth Redden
October 5, 2021
 
 

The State University of New York says about 98 percent of students have complied with its COVID-19 vaccine policy across the 64-campus system.

Under the policy, students who are present on campus this fall were required to either get vaccinated or obtain an approved exemption by Sept. 27.

Of the students who have complied with the policy, only a small percentage -- between 1 and 2 percent, depending on the campus -- obtained an exemption, according to Holly Liapis, a spokeswoman for the SUNY system.

Liapis said Monday that 4,126 students who have not complied are at risk of being de-registered, down from 9,900 students a week earlier. She said that the numbers continue to change as more students who were at risk of getting de-registered get vaccinated.

“There was up to 10-day grace period for campuses to work with students who have shown a good-faith effort to get vaccinated,” she said.

