Washington Adventist Hit by Ransomware Attack

Elizabeth Redden
October 5, 2021
 
 

Washington Adventist University in Maryland announced it experienced a ransomware attack over the weekend and that Wi-Fi and internet access would not be available on campus until further notice.

University officials are in communication with the Montgomery County Cyber Taskforce and the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the attack and will be working with forensic experts to identify what data may have been accessed, according to a statement from the university.

“This is a situation that requires many professionals, experts, and institutions to properly work through the details and coordinate for the best outcome,” said the statement released Sunday. “There is a balance that has to be reached between access and security. The timeline therefore may be incremental rather than an overnight solution.”

