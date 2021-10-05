SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Washington Adventist Hit by Ransomware Attack
Washington Adventist University in Maryland announced it experienced a ransomware attack over the weekend and that Wi-Fi and internet access would not be available on campus until further notice.
University officials are in communication with the Montgomery County Cyber Taskforce and the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the attack and will be working with forensic experts to identify what data may have been accessed, according to a statement from the university.
“This is a situation that requires many professionals, experts, and institutions to properly work through the details and coordinate for the best outcome,” said the statement released Sunday. “There is a balance that has to be reached between access and security. The timeline therefore may be incremental rather than an overnight solution.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Tuskegee Employees Schemed to Defraud University
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion)
- Washington U in St. Louis goes need blind on admissions
- New presidents or provosts: Antioch Blackburn Capital Essex Methodist RMIT Staffordshire Tuskegee Wa…
- Ex-President of U of South Carolina Says Job Was 'Biggest Regret of My Life'
Most Shared Stories
- What white students say about a critical race theory course (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professors take mask mandates into their own hands
- Free community college plan requires states to up funding
- Mathematics and Social Justice | Inside Higher Ed
- Effects on higher ed unknown if Congress allows U.S. to default
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »