2 Share Nobel Prize in Chemistry
October 6, 2021
Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan will share the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis." List is director of the Max-Planck-Institut für Kohlenforschung, in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. MacMillan, is a professor at Princeton University.
More information about their award may be found here.
