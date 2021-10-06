SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Decoding Me Too Defenses
October 6, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Charlotte S. Alexander, associate professor of legal analytics at Georgia State University, explores some of the work still to be done in the Me Too movement. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
