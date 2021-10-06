Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Decoding Me Too Defenses

By

Doug Lederman
October 6, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Charlotte S. Alexander, associate professor of legal analytics at Georgia State University, explores some of the work still to be done in the Me Too movement. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

IRB Roadblock
A Natural Experiment
The Future of Higher Ed
Is Occurring at the Margins

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

No Return to ‘Normal’
No Return to ‘Normal’
In Which a Student Steals the Show
Streaming Workouts, Home Gyms and Campus-Based Learning
Music History, With The Girl
(Some More) Thoughts on Facebook

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 