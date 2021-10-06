Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Biden Nominates Shelly Lowe as NEH Chair

By

Alexis Gravely
October 6, 2021
 
 

President Biden announced his intent Tuesday to nominate Shelly Lowe, a current member of the National Council on the Humanities, as the next chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Lowe is a citizen of the Navajo Nation, growing up on the Navajo reservation in Ganado, Ariz. Throughout her career, she has held roles at Harvard University, Yale University and the University of Arizona.

“Ms. Lowe has served on the agency’s National Council for six years, demonstrating a steady wisdom and heartfelt devotion to the humanities in service of all Americans,” acting NEH chair Adam Wolfson said in a statement. “As the first Native American and second woman to lead the agency, her nomination is of historic significance.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

IRB Roadblock
A Natural Experiment
The Future of Higher Ed
Is Occurring at the Margins

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

No Return to ‘Normal’
In Which a Student Steals the Show
No Return to ‘Normal’
Streaming Workouts, Home Gyms and Campus-Based Learning
Music History, With The Girl
(Some More) Thoughts on Facebook

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 