Biden Nominates Shelly Lowe as NEH Chair
October 6, 2021
President Biden announced his intent Tuesday to nominate Shelly Lowe, a current member of the National Council on the Humanities, as the next chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Lowe is a citizen of the Navajo Nation, growing up on the Navajo reservation in Ganado, Ariz. Throughout her career, she has held roles at Harvard University, Yale University and the University of Arizona.
“Ms. Lowe has served on the agency’s National Council for six years, demonstrating a steady wisdom and heartfelt devotion to the humanities in service of all Americans,” acting NEH chair Adam Wolfson said in a statement. “As the first Native American and second woman to lead the agency, her nomination is of historic significance.”
