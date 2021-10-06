SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Collins Stepping Down as NIH Director
October 6, 2021
Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, will be stepping down from his position by the end of the year, the agency announced Tuesday.
Collins is the longest-serving presidentially appointed director, having served in the position for 12 years across three presidential administrations.
“It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in a statement. “I fundamentally believe, however, that no single person should serve in the position too long, and that it’s time to bring in a new scientist to lead the NIH into the future.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Recent heart transplant patient denied remote teaching ask
- Foundation provides millions for equity in the liberal arts
- Navient Planning Loan Servicing Contract Transfer to Maximus | Inside Higher Ed
- Professors should uphold rigor when assessing students even in the pandemic (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed…
- Striving for rigor in teaching is questionable (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »