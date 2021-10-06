Emmanuel College President to Retire After 43 Years

After serving as president of Emmanuel College for 43 years, Sister Janet Eisner announced Monday she will retire in one year.

Eisner joined the Roman Catholic college in 1979 and led Emmanuel’s transition from an all-women’s college to a coed institution in 2000. She is currently the longest-serving female college president, according to a press release.

“Now, as we emerge from the pandemic, I believe it is time for new leadership to build on the momentum of these past decades, and to move Emmanuel forward in its second century,” Eisner wrote. “Consequently, after prayerful reflection, and with the blessing of the Board of Trustees, I have made the decision to conclude my presidency in a year’s time.”