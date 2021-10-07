SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
More Than 75% of Colleges Don’t Require SAT or ACT
October 7, 2021
More than 1,775 U.S. colleges and universities -- three-quarters of the four-year institutions in the United States -- are either test optional or test blind this year, according to a list published by FairTest: the National Center for Fair and Open Testing. That’s an all-time high. More than half of colleges are pledging to continue to not require the SAT or ACT for admission for the next admissions year as well.
