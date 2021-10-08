Print

Academic Minute: Feeding Kids to Keep Them Learning

By

Doug Lederman
October 8, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Michael Kurtz, associate professor of economics at Lycoming College, examines one way to help disadvantaged children avoid hunger, which can derail them educationally. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

