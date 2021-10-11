Department to Establish Student Aid Enforcement Office

The Department of Education is restoring an Office of Enforcement within the Office of Federal Student Aid to strengthen oversight of and enforcement actions against institutions participating in Title IV programs, according to a Friday announcement.

The office was first established in 2016 but was deprioritized under the Trump administration.

It will be led by Kristen Donoghue, a former enforcement director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who joined FSA in July as a senior adviser to Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray.

“Kristen brings a strong enforcement track record to this role,” Cordray said in a statement. “Her experienced leadership will drive greater accountability for schools and better educational outcomes for the students we serve.”

The Office of Enforcement will be made up of four existing divisions: the Administrative Actions and Appeals Services Group, Borrower Defense Group, Investigations Group, and Resolution and Referral Management Group.

FSA also plans to work closely with the Federal Trade Commission, which announced Wednesday that it is planning to crack down on for-profit institutions that make false promises about their graduates' outcomes.