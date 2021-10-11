SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Hawaii Relents on Athletic Events
October 11, 2021
The state of Hawaii is changing its pandemic-era rules for athletic events, in a way that will allow a limited number of fans to attend football games, the Associated Press reported. Starting Oct. 13, outdoor venues may have up to 1,000 attendees or fill up to 50 percent of capacity -- whichever is smaller. Governor David Ige, a Democrat, had earlier banned all fans.
