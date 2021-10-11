Print

Hawaii Relents on Athletic Events

Scott Jaschik
October 11, 2021
 
 

The state of Hawaii is changing its pandemic-era rules for athletic events, in a way that will allow a limited number of fans to attend football games, the Associated Press reported. Starting Oct. 13, outdoor venues may have up to 1,000 attendees or fill up to 50 percent of capacity -- whichever is smaller. Governor David Ige, a Democrat, had earlier banned all fans.

