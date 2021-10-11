SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
SMU Angers Faculty by Lifting Mask Mandate
October 11, 2021
Southern Methodist University is repealing its mask mandate, effective today.
“After carefully reviewing the current COVID-19 environment on campus, SMU is moving to a mask-optional status effective Monday, October 11, but will continue to require masks in the classroom at the faculty’s discretion,” said a message to the campus from R. Gerald Turner, the president. “Many of our campus members will welcome this move, while others may be apprehensive. It was not an easy decision, but it was data-driven and thoroughly discussed.”
Many faculty members are opposed to the change and will be meeting to discuss what they can do.
