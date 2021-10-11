Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

SMU Angers Faculty by Lifting Mask Mandate

By

Scott Jaschik
October 11, 2021
 
 

Southern Methodist University is repealing its mask mandate, effective today.

“After carefully reviewing the current COVID-19 environment on campus, SMU is moving to a mask-optional status effective Monday, October 11, but will continue to require masks in the classroom at the faculty’s discretion,” said a message to the campus from R. Gerald Turner, the president. “Many of our campus members will welcome this move, while others may be apprehensive. It was not an easy decision, but it was data-driven and thoroughly discussed.”

Many faculty members are opposed to the change and will be meeting to discuss what they can do.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Fix to Student Work Readiness? Provosts
Texas Abortion Law
Threatens Academic Freedom
Mark Twain and Critical Race Theory

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Dual Enrollment and PLA
Reading ’The State Must Provide’ Through a DE&I Lens
Forgetting
The Problem With Audiobooks

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 