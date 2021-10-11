SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Tennessee President to Host Fundraiser for Archconservative
October 11, 2021
Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee system, is hosting a fundraiser for one of the most conservative politicians in the state, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. The fundraiser will be for Mark Pody, a state senator who paid for people to travel to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 rally that became a violent insurrection, and he said that day (at another rally) that “We need to be praying for the truth to be revealed.” He also sought legislation to give a man who gets a woman pregnant veto power over an abortion by petitioning a court for an injunction against the procedure.
Boyd said that he and Pody "do not agree on all of the issues" and that he was hosting the fundraiser as a private citizen.
