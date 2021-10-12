Print

Dartmouth College to Fully Divest from Fossil Fuels

By

Emma Whitford
October 12, 2021
 
 

Dartmouth College announced Friday that it is working to fully divest its $8.5 billion endowment from fossil fuels.

The college sold its direct fossil fuel investments four years ago. Early last year, the investment office changed the mandate for its direct public portfolio to “no longer hold investments in fossil fuel companies.”

“Our research led us to pivot away from fossil fuels and seek investment opportunities in the clean energy sector,” Alice Ruth, chief executive officer for the investment office, said in a statement. “The remaining exposure to fossil fuel funds, currently less than 5 percent of the endowment today, will decline over time to zero.”

