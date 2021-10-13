Harvard Study Abroad Program Moves From China to Taiwan

A summer study abroad program at Harvard University is being moved from Beijing to Taipei, Taiwan, The Harvard Crimson reported. The Crimson cited the director of the Harvard Beijing Academy, Jennifer Liu, who said that in recent years the program had difficulty accessing the classrooms and dorms they needed at the host institution, Beijing Language and Culture University.

“Given the condition they provided, we really couldn’t run the program with the quality that we are hoping to deliver to our students,” Liu is quoted as saying.

Liu also told the Crimson that Beijing Language and Culture University notified the program in 2019 that it could not hold a Fourth of July party for students and faculty as it had in years past.

Liu did not respond to Inside Higher Ed’s requests for comment Tuesday.

Harry Pierre, a spokesman for Harvard's Division of Continuing Education, said in a written statement to Inside Higher Ed that "the planned move of this program from Beijing to Taiwan has been considered for some time and reflects a wide array of operational factors."

"The program's new location presents a different opportunity for our instructors and learners to broaden their educational experiences," Pierre said. "We look forward to continuing to build what has become an excellent program for students."