New Mexico State Fires Professor

New Mexico State University has fired a business professor for refusing to get vaccinated, The Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

Provost Carol Parker recommended at a hearing that David Clements lose his tenure-track post, arguing he had said repeatedly that he would not follow the university’s COVID-19 policies and would discourage others from doing so.

Clements has spoken widely about his view that vaccine mandates are illegal. “Well, it’s official. I’ve been terminated,” he posted to his social media accounts.