‘U.S. News’ Announces New Rankings… of Elementary Schools

U.S. News & World Report is expanding its rankings to include elementary and middle schools.

“Unlike the high school rankings, there are no national rankings of elementary and middle schools. There are overall state rankings and state rankings broken out by school district. We also published statewide rankings specific to charter schools and magnet schools,” U.S. News announced. “Scoring was almost entirely rooted in students’ performance on mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments. Each state administers these assessments to determine whether learning in core subjects is achieved and to review how well schools are educating their students -- including but not limited to children from low-income households and children from historically underserved ethnicities.”

Reaction from college educators was what might be expected.

Siva Vaidhyanathan, the Robertson Professor of Media Studies and director of the Center for Media and Citizenship at the University of Virginia, tweeted, “Have you no shame? Seriously. What is wrong with you people?”