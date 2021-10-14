Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Howard Students Stage Sit-In, Making Multiple Demands

By

Maria Carrasco
October 14, 2021
 
 

Students at Howard University in Washington, D.C., continued a sit-in yesterday to demand student representation on the Board of Trustees and to protest university housing conditions and lack of COVID-19 protocols, WUSA9 reported.

Dozens of students took over the Blackburn University Center late Tuesday after they said administrators failed to show up to a forum organized by the Howard University Student Association to discuss their concerns. The student demonstrators demand three action items: an in-person town hall with Howard University president Wayne A. I. Frederick by the end of October; the reinstatement of affiliate Board of Trustees positions -- with voting power -- for students, faculty and alumni; and the creation of a proposed housing plan by the president and chairman of the Board of Trustees designed “to protect the incoming classes of Howard’s immediate future.” Student demonstrators have complained of limited housing options and unlivable conditions on campus -- including mold in some dorm rooms and rats and roaches in the Blackburn Café, a resident dining establishment. Other protesters have voiced concern about the lack of COVID-19 testing for students, DCist reported.

A photo taken by senior Aniyah Vines showed students in sleeping bags on couches and floors in the Blackburn center. Vines addressed the crowd of demonstrators, saying, “We are not here just to go to class. We are here to be leaders. We are here to be advocates. We are here to be change makers.”

Howard University administrators told WUSA9 they are not commenting on the sit-in at this time. In 2018, students held a nine-day sit-in after six Howard employees were fired for stealing money that should have gone to financial aid.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Culture of Institutional Philanthropy
Must Change
The Imperative to Support Muslim Students
Why to Consider Objections to Vaccine Mandates

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Maryland’s 2+2 Transfer Scholarship: A Preliminary Analysis
Competition and Equity
Opportunity Hoarding at an Elite Private University
Elite Education and ‘The Privileged Poor’
Our System of Higher Education Doesn’t Make Any Sense
Is Academic Innovation Always a Good Thing?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 