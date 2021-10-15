SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Stay Warm to Stay Healthy
October 15, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Binghamton University Week: Ken McLeod, professor of systems science, explores how temperature can affect the already difficult return to the office. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
