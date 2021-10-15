Harvard, Brown Endowments Soar

Harvard University’s endowment grew to a whopping $53.2 billion during fiscal year 2021, Harvard Magazine reported. The new total reflects a 27 percent increase during the fiscal year that ended in June.

The Ivy League institution also reported a $283 million budget surplus in fiscal 2021 -- a far cry from fiscal 2020, when the university was left with a $10 million operating deficit.

Brown University also saw its endowment swell in fiscal 2021, the university reported. The private institution’s endowment notched a 50 percent return and grew to $6.9 billion last fiscal year.

Brown and Harvard are just two of many wealthy institutions that have seen double-digit returns on their endowments as the pandemic wanes.