NCAA Task Force Recommends Ending SAT/ACT Requirement

An NCAA task force has recommended that standardized test scores no longer be required of high school applicants intending to play a Division I or Division II sport in college, the NCAA announced Friday.

The NCAA Standardized Test Score Task Force, created in part to "address racial justice and equity," made the recommendation after nearly six months of research and consultation with various organizations, including the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, the National Association for College Admission Counseling and the College Board and ACT testing agencies.

"We are observing a national trend in NCAA member schools moving away from requiring standardized test scores for admissions purposes and this recommendation for athletic eligibility aligns directly with that movement," Morgan State University president David Wilson, who led the task force, said in a statement.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches tweeted its support of the move, noting it made a similar recommendation for NCAA basketball players last year.

The Division I Committee on Academics and Division II Academic Requirements Committee will consider the recommendation when they meet in February 2022.