Senate Appropriators Give Slightly Less to Higher Ed Than House

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday released a draft of its funding bill for federal higher education programs that mirrors the priorities of the House’s version, though with slightly lower investments.

Over all, the legislation for fiscal year 2022 provides $26.4 billion for federal student aid programs and another $3.38 billion for higher education programs, an increase of about $842 million from fiscal year 2021. The funding levels in the House version were $27.2 billion and $3.43 billion, respectively.

The maximum Pell Grant award would be increased by $400 to $6,895, the same as what President Biden proposed in his budget request. Campus-based student aid programs, including the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant program and Federal Work-Study program, would see a boost in funding of about $65 million more than fiscal year 2021.

The National Institutes of Health would receive $5 billion more than last year -- $47.9 billion -- and $2.1 billion would be provided for career, technical and adult education.

Minority-serving institutions would receive a total of $1.1 billion, with $395 million for historically Black colleges and universities, $227 million for Hispanic-serving institutions, and $51 million for tribal colleges and universities.

Unlike the House version, the Senate didn’t include a provision that would make students who are recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, eligible for Title IV financial aid funding.

The committee has not yet scheduled a hearing to mark up the legislation.