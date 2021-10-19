Washington State Fires Football Coach for Refusing Vaccine

Washington State University fired its head football coach Monday for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, The Seattle Times reported.

The university had been deciding whether to grant Nick Rolovich a religious exemption ahead of the state of Washington’s Monday deadline for vaccinations for public employees.

Washington State said it had “initiated the separation process” for Rolovich and four of his assistant coaches, the Seattle newspaper reported.

Rolovich is one of the most visible public employees to be dismissed yet because of vaccination status.