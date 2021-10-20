Print

Student Killed in Plane Crash; U of North Dakota Halts Flights

By

Scott Jaschik
October 20, 2021
 
 

The University of North Dakota’s aerospace school canceled all flight activities after a student pilot from Chicago died in an airplane crash, the Associated Press reported.

Robert Kraus, dean of the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, ordered a “safety stand down,” halting all flight activity. “Out of respect for the family we stress that you should not speculate about this event and let the investigation takes its course,” Kraus said in an email.

