Academic Minute: Hypertension Medications and Memory Loss

Doug Lederman
October 22, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of California, Irvine, Week: Jean Ho, postdoctoral scholar, explains how warding off high blood pressure now could pay off later in life. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

