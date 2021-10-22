SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Hypertension Medications and Memory Loss
October 22, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of California, Irvine, Week: Jean Ho, postdoctoral scholar, explains how warding off high blood pressure now could pay off later in life. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
