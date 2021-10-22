Print

Anonymous Donor Gives Catawba College $200M

Susan H. Greenberg
October 22, 2021
 
 

An anonymous donor has given Catawba College $200 million, the largest gift in the 170-year history of the private North Carolina institution. The gift roughly triples the college’s endowment to more than $300 million.

"It is impossible to adequately express our gratitude," said David P. Nelson, Catawba's president, in a press release. "Our donor's generosity funds our imagination, enabling us to provide a liberal arts education that frees students to create the world where we all want to live."

One-third of the funds will support Catawba's undergraduate programs in environment and sustainability, while two-thirds are earmarked for strategic initiatives, student scholarships, faculty development, “student success programming” and “promoting a thriving workplace,” according to the press release.

