SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Responding to Dating Violence and Stalking on Campuses
The Lauren McCluskey Foundation announced five initiatives on Friday to respond to dating violence and stalking on campuses. The announcement marked the three-year anniversary of the murder of McCluskey, a University of Utah student and track and field athlete who was killed outside her dorm in 2018 by a man she’d dated briefly.
The University of Utah has acknowledged having failed McCluskey, who repeatedly notified university police of concerns about her ex-boyfriend’s behavior, and the university said in a 2020 settlement agreement with her family that her death was “preventable.”
The initiatives were announced Friday during a press conference on Utah’s campus involving Utah’s president. They include:
- Raising awareness of the problem on college campuses through an annual Dating Violence and Stalking Awareness Day, to be held every year on Oct. 22, the anniversary of McCluskey’s murder.
- Expanding adoption of Lauren’s Promise, a statement professors can include in their syllabi that alerts students that the faculty member will listen to them and believe them if they are being threatened.
- Develop a “best practices blueprint” for effective campus responses to dating violence and stalking.
- Develop and disseminate a “campus safety score” rating colleges based on procedures, training and resources that are available to respond to campus safety threats.
- Share resources and advocate for advocating for stronger laws on dating violence and stalking.
“Telling Lauren’s story, as painful as it is, makes a difference,” said Jill McCluskey, Lauren’s mother and the president of the foundation. “This is someone who died because she wasn’t helped.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Essay on lessons learned from the start of a college teaching career
- Community college enrollments worry campus leaders
- Online exam proctoring catches cheaters, raises concerns
- College mentor relationships reach savvy students most
- Tips for clear and professional electronic communication on the job (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Study shows faculty diversity took a hit in time of crisis
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- California community colleges expand baccalaureate programs
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »