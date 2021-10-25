SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Smith College Improves Its Aid Offerings
October 25, 2021
Smith College announced a series of improvements to its financial aid packages Friday. Among them:
- Beginning next fall, there will be no loans, only grants, in need-based financial aid packages.
- Incoming undergraduates with an expected family contribution of less than $7,000, as determined by Smith, will receive one-time “start-up grants” of $1,000 in addition to their financial aid package.
- For seniors receiving need-based institutional grants who are graduating in January or May 2022, the college will offer one-time “launch grants” of $2,000 to help them with the costs of transitioning to life after college.
