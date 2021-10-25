SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Studies Estimate Vaccine Refusal Rates Among Students
October 25, 2021
Two new literature reviews estimating COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy rates among college students globally find that about 18.9 percent of students and trainees studying in health-care fields, and 22 percent of students studying non-health-care-related fields, resist vaccination. Both studies were published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity.
