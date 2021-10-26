SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
3-Year Medical Degrees May Provide Good Alternative
October 26, 2021
Many in medical education advocate for three-year medical degrees as a much-needed reform. A new study of such programs by the Penn State College of Medicine, which offers a three-year degree, says the shorter programs have merit, and graduates of three-year programs are as prepared for residency as other graduates. But they graduate with less debt.
