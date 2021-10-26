Print

Report: Liberty Discourages Students From Reporting Sex Assaults

By

Scott Jaschik
October 26, 2021
 
 

An investigation by ProPublica has found that Liberty University routinely “discourages and dismisses students’ reports of sexual assaults.” The article features interviews with women who say they were sexually assaulted at Liberty, one of whom describes a resident adviser who offered to pray with a woman who had reported a sexual assault.

Elysa Bucci, the official who took the complaint, wasn’t interested, the woman said. Bucci, who is now an investigator at Baylor University, declined to comment.

