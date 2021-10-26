SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Report: Liberty Discourages Students From Reporting Sex Assaults
October 26, 2021
An investigation by ProPublica has found that Liberty University routinely “discourages and dismisses students’ reports of sexual assaults.” The article features interviews with women who say they were sexually assaulted at Liberty, one of whom describes a resident adviser who offered to pray with a woman who had reported a sexual assault.
Elysa Bucci, the official who took the complaint, wasn’t interested, the woman said. Bucci, who is now an investigator at Baylor University, declined to comment.
