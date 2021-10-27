Print

New University May Open in Seattle Area

Sara Weissman
October 27, 2021
 
 

Plans are in the works to open a new university in the Seattle metro area in fall 2023 focused on serving minority students from underrepresented backgrounds, first-generation students, women, LGBTQ students and students with disabilities.

Wright University, or WrightU, plans to offer courses in 29 different disciplines and undergraduate, dual-enrollment and graduate degree programs, according to a recent announcement.

“By creating access to education across demographics within the framework of a historically aware, anti-xenophobic curriculum, WrightU will produce compassionate leaders who can create positive social change for a just society,” Caitlin O’R. B. Carter, co-founder and chief academic officer of WrightU, said in a news release. “Students will see themselves reflected in their educators, mentors, and the models for success supported by the institution.”

The founders are fundraising to build a campus and recruit students and staff members. WrightU became a registered nonprofit in April.

“We believe education is a human right. WrightU is an opportunity to effect change by creating equity and space for all voices to be heard and empowered,” Maren G. Rosenbach, WrightU co-founder and chief compliance officer, said in the release. “We are fervent advocates in the movement for transparency and open dialog in higher education and believe WrightU will set new standards in higher education for all communities among students and employees alike.”

