Akron Will Keep Vaccine Requirement

By

Scott Jaschik
October 28, 2021
 
 

The University of Akron, which announced earlier this month that it was reconsidering its vaccine mandate, will keep it.

"Even though case numbers have declined somewhat, being vaccinated is the most effective way of continuing progress and avoiding surges in infection rates," the university announced Tuesday.

The requirement is to be vaccinated by Dec. 13. Currently, 70.3 percent of employees have verified that they have been fully vaccinated; 60.9 percent of students have done so.

The university is making it easier to get an exemption. "A short statement using the streamlined exemption form outlining the reasons of religious belief or reasons of conscience for requesting the exemption is all that will be needed. Those requesting an exemption for medical reasons still will be required to submit a completed medical exemption form and supporting documentation from a licensed health care provider," the university said.

