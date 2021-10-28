SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
West Liberty Faculty Vote No Confidence in President
October 28, 2021
The West Liberty University Faculty Senate voted no confidence in President W. Franklin Evans Tuesday after determining several weeks ago that Evans plagiarized several public speeches.
The vote passed 14 to 1, with one abstention. Alongside the vote, the Senate suggested to the Board of Governors that Evans not be involved in future personnel decisions at the college, including hiring, firing, promotion and tenure.
The board decided last week to enforce some kind of disciplinary action against the president and will meet again next Wednesday to specify exactly what form that action will take.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Liberty President Stated Goal of ‘Getting People Elected’
- Are liberal arts students less supportive of free speech? (opinion)
- How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
- Global Citizenship – What Are We Talking About and Why Does It Matter? | GlobalHigherEd
- West Liberty Faculty Vote No Confidence in President
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Campus dining halls plagued by worker shortages
- Amherst College eliminates legacy preferences | Inside Higher Ed
- A chance to reverse the effects of adjunctification (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- California community colleges expand baccalaureate programs
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »