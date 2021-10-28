Print

West Liberty Faculty Vote No Confidence in President

Emma Whitford
October 28, 2021
 
 

The West Liberty University Faculty Senate voted no confidence in President W. Franklin Evans Tuesday after determining several weeks ago that Evans plagiarized several public speeches.

The vote passed 14 to 1, with one abstention. Alongside the vote, the Senate suggested to the Board of Governors that Evans not be involved in future personnel decisions at the college, including hiring, firing, promotion and tenure.

The board decided last week to enforce some kind of disciplinary action against the president and will meet again next Wednesday to specify exactly what form that action will take.

